SEL therapist appointed to PRH board

PULLMAN — Pullman Regional Hospital has welcomed its newest member to the Board of Commissioners.
The hospital announced in a news release Thursday that Michael Cady was appointed by the board during its Wednesday meeting. He was selected out of three candidates to fill the open seat previously held by Jeff Elbracht, who served 18 years before leaving Jan. 5.
Cady is a physical therapist at the Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Health Clinic. Before that, he was a health volunteer for the U.S. Peace Corps from 2017-19 in Lesotho, Africa, at a school for deaf and disabled children.
Cady will need to run in November’s general election for the full six-year term.