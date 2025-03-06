Senate passes $35 increase to grocery tax credit

BOISE — The Idaho Senate has approved a $35 increase to the refundable grocery sales tax credit. However, there was a failed move mid-debate to try to send the bill to what’s known as the amending order so that it could be changed to fully repeal sales tax applied to food.

House Bill 231 increases the grocery tax credit people receive annually from $120 to $155 per person. It also removes the higher rate for seniors — which is currently $140 or those 65 and older — and sets it at the same rate of $155.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk for signature.

Those in favor said a grocery tax credit helps offset costs from sales tax applied to food while still collecting revenue from out-of-state visitors. Those who opposed it said that the state should instead fully eliminate the sales tax that’s applied on food purchase.

Sens. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, and Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, presented the bill.

Nichols said she would support repealing the sales tax on food, but that the bill “was the path that we have.”

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction,” Nichols said.

Idaho has a 6% sales tax that applies to all goods, including food.

The current credit covers the sales tax applied to $2,000 worth of groceries per person over the course of the year. The increase would result in the refund of sales tax applied to around $2,583.30 worth of grocery purchases. The credit can be claimed for dependents.

During debate, Sen. Christy Zito, R-Mountain Home, made another motion to send the bill to the 14th order, in which any senator may propose any potential amendments to be voted on by the whole chamber.

Zito argued that Idaho was one of few states that charge sales tax on food and that the state should “allow people to keep their money” rather than the state giving it back later.

“Why is it OK for the government to take our money, hold on to our money, process our money, pay someone else to take care of it, and then divvy it back to us if and when we file our taxes or ask for the credit back,” Zito said.

Ricks responded that it was a “hostile move.”

“This was not coordinated with sponsors,” Ricks said.

Nichols also debated against the motion, saying there “was no path forward toward repealing the grocery tax.”