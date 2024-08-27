Several local federal leases subject to cancellation

A dozen properties leased by the federal government in Washington and four in Idaho are expected to be canceled, according to documents obtained by the Associated Press.
The list includes the following properties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington:
The lease for a 6,000-square foot Bureau of Indian Affairs property at Lapwai is expected to be canceled Sept. 30.
The lease for the 10,000-square foot Umatilla National Forest office at Pomeroy is expected to be canceled Sept. 30.
The lease for a 4,320 square foot structure used by the Natural Resources Conservation Service building at Dayton is expected to be canceled Aug. 31.