Shepherd likes his reelection odds

Charlie Shepherd, of Riggins, isn’t running unopposed, but his challenger for the Idaho Legislative District 7B seat has not campaigned nor does he have a campaign website.

That leaves the two-term conservative Republican who represents the largely conservative district with a likely easy path to reelection.

“I wouldn’t say I’m over-confident but I have trust in the majority of the population supporting me,” Shepherd said. “I hope they do their homework and look at my voting record for the past four years and can come to the conclusion I have represented the district fairly well.”

He counts the Legislature’s move to address rising property tax rates as an accomplishment. But he thinks those taxes can be lowered further without harming public school funding by asking more of the state’s large corporations.

Shepherd coached the Salmon River High School football and basketball teams to multiple state championships and now works as the maintenance supervisor for the Salmon River School District that has struggled to approve supplemental levies.

“I think everyone should have to help public education, not just property tax payers. I will press at the state level to get more state funding for public education versus having to run levies at the local level.”