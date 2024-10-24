Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 24, 2024

Shepherd likes his reelection odds

Incumbent looking to again serve as Idaho Legislative District 7B representative

Eric Barker
Charlie Shepherd
Charlie Shepherd

Charlie Shepherd, of Riggins, isn’t running unopposed, but his challenger for the Idaho Legislative District 7B seat has not campaigned nor does he have a campaign website.

That leaves the two-term conservative Republican who represents the largely conservative district with a likely easy path to reelection.

“I wouldn’t say I’m over-confident but I have trust in the majority of the population supporting me,” Shepherd said. “I hope they do their homework and look at my voting record for the past four years and can come to the conclusion I have represented the district fairly well.”

He counts the Legislature’s move to address rising property tax rates as an accomplishment. But he thinks those taxes can be lowered further without harming public school funding by asking more of the state’s large corporations.

Shepherd coached the Salmon River High School football and basketball teams to multiple state championships and now works as the maintenance supervisor for the Salmon River School District that has struggled to approve supplemental levies.

“I think everyone should have to help public education, not just property tax payers. I will press at the state level to get more state funding for public education versus having to run levies at the local level.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Shepherd has a nuanced take on public funding of private education. He doesn’t like vouchers because he said it is too difficult to track how that money is spent. However, he is in favor of making tax credits available for parents who send their kids to private school, but only when there is a budget surplus.

“I’m on record of supporting school choice through a tax credit,” he said.

Shepherd is opposed to Proposition 1 that would open the state’s primary elections and usher in ranked choice voting in general elections. Some members of the legislature have signaled they will seek to overturn the initiative if it passes. But Shepherd said he would follow the will of the voters.

“If the majority of voters in District 7 vote in favor of it, it’s going to be pretty tough for me to vote against it,” he said.

The Tribune was unable to contact Dustin Hardisty, a Lewiston Democrat who ran unopposed for the District 7B seat in the May primary election. Shepherd said he doesn’t know much about his opponent.

“I think he is fairly hard working because he doesn’t show up to any of the campaign functions, probably because he is working too hard and has too many irons in the fire and I totally understand that.”

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 24
Whitman County receives two state grants for park facilities...
Local NewsOct. 24
Records
Local NewsOct. 24
Environmental group calls for fossil fuel divestment at Wash...
Local NewsOct. 24
Two political neophytes vie for District 7A seat
Related
Three vie for Latah County sheriff
Local NewsOct. 24
Three vie for Latah County sheriff
Idaho task force tackles DEI compliance
Local NewsOct. 24
Idaho task force tackles DEI compliance
Pomeroy woman pleads not guilty to stealing cats
Local NewsOct. 24
Pomeroy woman pleads not guilty to stealing cats
Local leaders meet for an update on Pullman 2040
Local NewsOct. 24
Local leaders meet for an update on Pullman 2040
Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator
Local NewsOct. 23
Austin fired as Clarkston’s city administrator
Panel: New behavioral health plan may need another $100M
Local NewsOct. 23
Panel: New behavioral health plan may need another $100M
Assault in Pullman leads to injuries
Local NewsOct. 23
Assault in Pullman leads to injuries
Steve Austin fired by city of Clarkston
Local NewsOct. 22
Steve Austin fired by city of Clarkston
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy