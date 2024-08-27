Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 10, 2024

Sheriff asks for help locating two Latah County residents

Deputies seek girl from Moscow and man from Potlatch; cases unrelated

Anthony Kuipers
story image illustation

MOSCOW — The Latah County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for information on two Latah County residents officials are trying to locate in unrelated incidents.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page posted details this weekend about 17-year-old Moscow girl Amillya Riggs, who was last seen wearing baggy black pants, a black zip-up hoodie with a green hoodie underneath.

Capt. Shane Anderson told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on Monday afternoon that Riggs ran away from home, but there is nothing to indicate she is in danger. Anderson said Riggs has continued to post on social media.

Police are currently working with Riggs’ mother to locate the girl. The sheriff’s office says Riggs is 5-foot-2 and has connections to both Lewiston and Potlatch.

Deputies are also looking for information on a homeless man last seen at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch. Anderson said authorities are not yet ready to release his name, but they want to check on his status.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Anderson said the man is not considered missing, but police are worried about his safety in the cold weather.

“We just want to check on him to make sure he’s OK,” Anderson said.

The man was last seen wearing all black rain gear.

The two incidents are not thought to be related. Anyone with information on these two people are asked to call (208) 882-2216.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsDec. 10
Asotin County OKs new budget
Local NewsDec. 10
Lodging tax revenue questioned
Local NewsDec. 10
County Public Health moving Pullman digs
Local NewsDec. 10
This week's meetings
Related
Local NewsDec. 10
Lewiston man charged with sexual abuse with child under 16
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sen. Maria Cantwell makes a house call
Local NewsDec. 9
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sen. Maria Cantwell makes a house call
Fifty years of food delivery
Local NewsDec. 8
Fifty years of food delivery
Veterans say they’ll never forget
Local NewsDec. 8
Veterans say they’ll never forget
No one hurt in Clarkston duplex fire
Local NewsDec. 8
No one hurt in Clarkston duplex fire
In the schools
Local NewsDec. 8
In the schools
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Local NewsDec. 7
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Wish List heiress takes the baton
Local NewsDec. 7
Wish List heiress takes the baton
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy