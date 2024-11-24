Shifting currents in salmon situation

The change from the Biden to the Trump administration is primed to alter the trajectory of salmon recovery in the Snake and Columbia river basins.

The effort to save the threatened and endangered fish through breaching one or more of the four dams on the lower Snake River was elevated to unprecedented levels during Joe Biden’s time in the White House.

His administration inked a deal that paused salmon-and-dam litigation in exchange for helping the Nez Perce and other tribes develop renewable energy. The agreement commits hundreds of millions of dollars to salmon recovery and calls for studies to identify the best ways to replace the transportation and irrigation services now provided by the dams.

Snake River salmon and steelhead returns once numbered in the millions but declined dramatically following construction of eight dams between Lewiston and the Pacific Ocean. Most returning adult fish are now from hatcheries, and wild spring chinook, steelhead, sockeye and fall chinook are all protected by the Endangered Species Act.

Many salmon advocates and scientists view dam breaching as the best and likely only way to recover the wild fish. But dam removal would end the use of the lower Snake River as a shipping channel between Lewiston and the Tri-Cities in Washington, reduce the amount of low-carbon energy produced by the federal hydroelectric system and make irrigation more expensive for farmers near Ice Harbor Dam.

Donald Trump said little if anything publicly about salmon and steelhead during his recent successful campaign for the presidency or during his first term. But he has spoken out against wind and solar power, two sources of alternative energy seen as important to replacing power generated at Snake River dams if they were to be breached. Nor is he viewed as an environmental champion.

Aside from Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson, many Republicans who may have the returning president’s ear bitterly oppose dam breaching, including the rest of Idaho’s Congressional delegation: Dan Newhouse of central Washington, Rep. Cliff Bentz of Oregon and Rep. Michael Baumgartner, who will replace Cathy McMorris Rodgers representing eastern Washington. With the GOP in control of both the House and Senate, they have more power to pass pro-dam legislation.

Newhouse expects it to pay dividends.

“The trifecta from this election is a big win for the lower Snake River dams,” he said in a statement to the Tribune. “This administration is coming in focused on energy dominance, and hydropower plays a huge role in boosting domestic production and keeping prices low for ratepayers. This is something we have been working on in depth, and I am looking forward to putting policies in place that keep our dams safe and strong.”

Dam supporters said they are eager to work with Trump and his administration to ensure the litigation agreement reached under Biden is implemented fairly and that the importance of the hydrosystem in providing affordable and reliable electricity is recognized. Clark Mather, executive director of Northwest River Partners, noted inflation and the high costs of goods and services played a pivotal role in the election.