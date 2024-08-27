Shinn, Lenz seek commissioner seat

The two candidates running for Asotin County’s top job are longtime Clarkston residents who both have recognizable voices.
Incumbent Brian Shinn, who has represented District No. 1 since 2011, was a longtime KRLC radio host and former KLEW newscaster. His challenger, Dennis Lenz, provides play-by-play sports reports at Asotin and Clarkston games for Nelly Broadcasting.
In addition to sharing experience behind the microphone, both men hope to spend the next four years on the board of county commissioners. The contested race will be determined by a countywide vote Nov. 5.
The three-member board meets every Monday at the Courthouse Annex, overseeing budgets, all county operations and personnel. Shinn is the current chairperson, and Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who represents District No. 3, is the vice-chairperson. Chris Suebert is running unopposed for another term as the District No. 2 commissioner.
The commissioners are paid $60,035 a year.
Shinn, 74, graduated from Washington State University in 1972, worked for KLEW, and then ran a television and appliance business from 1978 to 2019. He serves on numerous community and regional panels, including Valley Vision, the Snake River Salmon Recovery Board and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Board.
“When I’m not doing my job, I’m pretty quiet, and people might find that hard to believe since I talk a lot in public,” Shinn said.
From 1985 to 2019, Shinn wrote, produced and hosted “Opinion Please,” a radio talk show. His sole focus now is Asotin County.
“I’m running again for one last term because there are still things to be accomplished on behalf of the county,” Shinn said. “My first work with the county was as a member of the Asotin County Planning and Zoning Committee in the early 1980s, working on getting a county comprehensive plan in place. A main priority for me in this last term is to help get a comprehensive plan update in place to meet the state’s growth management requirements due in 2027.”
Lenz, 56, retired after 35 years with the Idaho Transportation Department and has served as a Clarkston school director for two decades. If elected to the county board, he plans to step down from his school district position.
When asked why he threw his hat into this race, Lenz said, “I have seen issues come up recently that I feel my background would be an asset to the county in dealing with.”
Homelessness, finances, staffing, economic growth and sewer development are a few of the issues Lenz wants to address. “One person can’t fix the problem. I hope to work with the other commissioners and city officials to come up with solutions that limit the burden on taxpayers.”
Shinn said Asotin County’s biggest challenge is financial, and rising costs for insurance and public defense are two of the big-ticket items on the expense list.
“The state of Washington is mandating new, greatly reduced case counts for indigent defense attorneys we must constitutionally provide for anyone unable to pay for their own attorney in a criminal case,” Shinn said. “The state is trying to reduce a maximum of 150 felony case loads for each attorney down to 47 over three years. Last year, these attorneys cost the county roughly $825,000, and if their rule goes through, our costs could triple.”
This fall, the commissioners are conducting budget workshops with department heads on a weekly basis. The goal is to make sure expenses and revenues line up before the 2025 budget is on the agenda in December.
As for family ties, Shinn and his wife, Peggy, have five children in their blended family, plus six grandkids. His daughter, Brooke Burns, is the Asotin County Superior Court judge.
Lenz, who graduated from Clarkston High School in 1987, and wife Megan have one daughter and one grandchild.
During their years as elected officials, both candidates believe they’ve made positive contributions to the community.
“My biggest accomplishments so far are working with different commissioners and elected officials over the years to get the voters to create a Public Facilities District capable of operating the Aquatic Center on a sustainable basis, and once again, working with my fellow commissioners and other local officials to gain voter approval for a new Asotin County Jail, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2025,” Shinn said. “Both have required a lot of work by a lot of people.”
Shinn said he’s especially proud of his work on the Snake River Salmon Recovery Board, “and taking a lead role in advocating for both our fish and our dams on a local, regional and national level.”
Lenz said navigating the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the most challenging times in recent history for school leaders.
“I believe dealing with the unions, and keeping kids in school and employees not striking is another major accomplishment,” Lenz said. “We have also developed committees to help decide the future of our high school that is indeed needed.”
When asked why county residents should cast a vote for him, Lenz said, “I have the background and work experience in government and will promote innovation in employees that will help Asotin County meet its goals in the future.”
Shinn is asking folks to mark his name on the ballot “because I have been very involved and very committed to our community both as a county commissioner and as a business owner. I have served actively on at least 15 committees over the years as a board member and sometimes as a chairman. I think experienced leadership is very important right now.”
Ballots will be mailed today and must be returned to the auditor’s office on or before Nov. 5. Additional general election information is available at sos.wa.gov.
