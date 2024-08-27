Shinn, Lenz seek commissioner seat

The two candidates running for Asotin County’s top job are longtime Clarkston residents who both have recognizable voices.

Incumbent Brian Shinn, who has represented District No. 1 since 2011, was a longtime KRLC radio host and former KLEW newscaster. His challenger, Dennis Lenz, provides play-by-play sports reports at Asotin and Clarkston games for Nelly Broadcasting.

In addition to sharing experience behind the microphone, both men hope to spend the next four years on the board of county commissioners. The contested race will be determined by a countywide vote Nov. 5.

The three-member board meets every Monday at the Courthouse Annex, overseeing budgets, all county operations and personnel. Shinn is the current chairperson, and Commissioner Chuck Whitman, who represents District No. 3, is the vice-chairperson. Chris Suebert is running unopposed for another term as the District No. 2 commissioner.

The commissioners are paid $60,035 a year.

Shinn, 74, graduated from Washington State University in 1972, worked for KLEW, and then ran a television and appliance business from 1978 to 2019. He serves on numerous community and regional panels, including Valley Vision, the Snake River Salmon Recovery Board and the Southeast Washington Economic Development Board.

“When I’m not doing my job, I’m pretty quiet, and people might find that hard to believe since I talk a lot in public,” Shinn said.

From 1985 to 2019, Shinn wrote, produced and hosted “Opinion Please,” a radio talk show. His sole focus now is Asotin County.

“I’m running again for one last term because there are still things to be accomplished on behalf of the county,” Shinn said. “My first work with the county was as a member of the Asotin County Planning and Zoning Committee in the early 1980s, working on getting a county comprehensive plan in place. A main priority for me in this last term is to help get a comprehensive plan update in place to meet the state’s growth management requirements due in 2027.”

Lenz, 56, retired after 35 years with the Idaho Transportation Department and has served as a Clarkston school director for two decades. If elected to the county board, he plans to step down from his school district position.

When asked why he threw his hat into this race, Lenz said, “I have seen issues come up recently that I feel my background would be an asset to the county in dealing with.”

Homelessness, finances, staffing, economic growth and sewer development are a few of the issues Lenz wants to address. “One person can’t fix the problem. I hope to work with the other commissioners and city officials to come up with solutions that limit the burden on taxpayers.”

Shinn said Asotin County’s biggest challenge is financial, and rising costs for insurance and public defense are two of the big-ticket items on the expense list.