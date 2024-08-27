UPDATE AT 4:55 P.M.:

One person is dead and another was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Lewiston police responded at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Park Avenue to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered a 36-year-old woman who was dead. A 38-year-old man was also found with life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Families have been notified, according to a news release from the Lewiston police.

Street access to Park Avenue will remain closed as officers continue their investigation, but there is no active threat to the public. The news release also stated that preliminary findings indicate it was an isolated incident, but it remains under investigation.

No other information was available, but there will be updates as more information becomes available, according to the news release.

Those with information about the incident can contact detective Tyler Crane at (208) 746-0171 or by email at tcrane@cityoflewiston.org.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------