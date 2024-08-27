Shop damaged by Saturday morning fire in Lewiston Orchards

According to a news release from the department, fire crews confronted heavy smoke pouring from a 20-by-40-foot shop when they arrived at 3527 15th St. at about 6:25 a.m. Saturday. The homeowner informed them no one was inside and the shop contained no hazardous materials.

Firefighters cut the shop doors and knocked the fire down with water from an engine. The blaze was contained to the shop that suffered damage estimated at about $15,000. No one was injured during the suppression effort.