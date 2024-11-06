Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count

Idaho’s two Republican incumbent congressmen were running for reelection in Tuesday’s general election in hopes of returns to Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was seeking a 14th term representing the state’s 2nd Congressional District. He has done so since 1999 in the seat that represents residents in Eastern and Central Idaho, but also part of Boise.

In early returns against three challengers, Simpson led with 57.8% of the vote. Democrat David Roth, his nearest rival, received only 34.9%.

Libertarian Party candidate Todd Corsetti, had 5.1% of votes, while Constitution Party candidate Idaho Law-Carta Sierra received about 2%.

Roth, 43, of Idaho Falls, unsuccessfully ran for Senate in the 2022 election against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo. Roth earned about 29% of votes, compared to nearly 61% for Crapo.

Corsetti, 61, of Pocatello, is a first-time candidate for federal office, while; Idaho Law-Carta Sierra, 69, of Pocatello, is a perennial candidate for elected office in the state.

Simpson, 74, of Idaho Falls, comfortably defeated two rivals in May’s Republican primary to make the ballot in Tuesday’s general election.