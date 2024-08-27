Six of the city of Lewiston reservoirs to be examined

Six of the city of Lewiston’s eight public drinking water reservoirs serving about 15,000 people will be studied in a coming project.

The Lewiston City Council approved an agreement with T Bailey Inc. of Anacortes, Wash., Monday for as much as $254,700. The firm will assess the physical condition and reliability of each of the reservoirs, develop remedies for any issues it identifies, provide cost estimates for the work and prioritize what work is the most important.

Another firm, J-U-B Engineers, will provide city staff advice about what T Bailey recommends through a separate agreement the council approved Monday. The agreement with J-U-B Engineers is not to exceed $64,200.

The reservoirs are Low Reservoir, east of Sunset Park, Southwest Reservoir near the top of the Nez Perce Grade, Palisades Reservoir in the Elks Addition, South High Reservoir west of Bryden Canyon Golf Course, North Lewiston Reservoir along the Old Spiral Highway and the inactive Southport No. 2 Reservoir, in the industrial area south of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.

Low Reservoir was constructed in the 1920s and is one of the city’s two oldest reservoirs. South High Reservoir and North Lewiston Reservoir are made from steel and came online in the 1970s, said Lewiston Public Works Director Dustin Johnson.

“They’re all from different vintage or different materials,” Johnson said. “There’s steel tanks, concrete reservoirs and everything in between.”

Overflow, drain, ground settlement, pipe size, valves, roofs and coatings will be examined in the study, according to an agenda item summary for the city council.