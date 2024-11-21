Ski season in full swing in the region

Some of Idaho’s largest resorts will open Friday while one of its smallest is in danger of skipping the season.

La Nina has delivered a promising start to the 2024-25 ski season and is helping ski areas meet their goal of opening in late November. Brundage Mountain near McCall, Silver Mountain near Kellogg, Schweitzer Mountain near Sandpoint and Targee Pass near Driggs will all begin their seasons Friday. Bogus Basin will welcome skiers Saturday while Sun Valley and Tamarack will open next week. Lookout Pass, which fired up its lifts last weekend, will reopen Friday.

Snowhaven, the small ski area owned and operated by Grangeville, hopes to open Dec. 21. But if the city isn’t able to hire a general manager by Dec. 1, it will pull the plug on the season.

“It’s supposed to be a good snow year so as a city we really want to get it open,” said Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy. “It works great for the city and surrounding area. We get people all the way from the Palouse.”