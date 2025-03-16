Sections
Local NewsMarch 16, 2025

Small blaze in Lewiston causes thousands of dollars in damages

Lewiston man suffers minor burns and smoke inhalation during Saturday’s porch fire

One person was injured during a porch fire in Lewiston on Saturday afternoon.

The Lewiston Fire Department announced in a news release the small blaze was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday on the 1700 block of 10th Avenue.

Crews quickly extinguished the exterior fire on the back porch within five minutes. Firefighters stayed on site for about an hour to ensure the blaze didn’t extend into the interior of the home.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. He was transported by family to urgent care for further evaluation.

The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damages, according to the news release.

The department responded with three structural engines, two ambulances, two chief officers and a fire inspector. The Clarkston Fire Department also assisted with four personnel.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

