February 23, 2025

Small quake shakes western Washington

The Seattle Times

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake southwest of Maple Valley shook western Washington early Saturday, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The shallow earthquake started around 3:45 a.m. Parts of Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia felt the weak rumblings, PNSN data showed.

Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, said Saturday’s quake wasn’t out of the ordinary.

Tobin said there may be some aftershocks or additional small earthquakes, but “there’s nothing that would indicate that this is the start of a sequence.”

