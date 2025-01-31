Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsJanuary 31, 2025

SMART Transit, Dial-A-Ride services temporarily unavailable starting today

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

SMART Transit fixed route operations and Dial-A-Ride services will temporarily be unavailable starting today, according to a news release from the organization.

Dial-A-Ride customers will be contacted directly by SMART Transit alerting them to the change. The news release did not state when services would resume.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“SMART Transit understands the impact this has on our community, and we are working as quickly as possible to restore service.” SMART Transit Executive Director Casey Green said in the news release. “We deeply appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.”

Questions can be directed to SMART Transit at (208) 883-7747.

Related
Local NewsJan. 31
Lewiston Livestock Market Report
Local NewsJan. 31
Gritman to close pool despite protests
Local NewsJan. 31
Hello up there
Local NewsJan. 31
Income tax cut bill goes to Idaho House
Related
New version of school choice tax credit bill introduced
Local NewsJan. 31
New version of school choice tax credit bill introduced
Palouse Juice owner competes on newest season of Fox’s ‘The Floor’
Local NewsJan. 31
Palouse Juice owner competes on newest season of Fox’s ‘The Floor’
New bill introduced to put 10-year pause on certain vaccines
Local NewsJan. 31
New bill introduced to put 10-year pause on certain vaccines
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Local NewsJan. 31
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Lawmaker introduces new version of flag bill
Local NewsJan. 31
Lawmaker introduces new version of flag bill
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Local NewsJan. 31
Pomeroy man, 63, dies in two-vehicle crash near Pasco
Man accused of 1st-degree murder
Local NewsJan. 30
Man accused of 1st-degree murder
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 30
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy