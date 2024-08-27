The most wide-spread snowstorm so far this season is expected this week in the Inland Northwest, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.

“Blizzard conditions” were predicted in Washington’s Cascade Mountains starting Tuesday evening and continue into this morning, according to an NWS forecast. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible during the storm, and travelers using Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are advised to take caution.