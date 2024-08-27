The most wide-spread snowstorm so far this season is expected this week in the Inland Northwest, according to the National Weather Service at Spokane.
“Blizzard conditions” were predicted in Washington’s Cascade Mountains starting Tuesday evening and continue into this morning, according to an NWS forecast. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches and wind gusts of 40-50 mph are possible during the storm, and travelers using Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass are advised to take caution.
The snow was expected to arrive farther inland Tuesday night into this morning. The Palouse, Spokane area, Idaho Panhandle and northern valleys will likely see snow.
Pullman and Deary is forecast to get 1 to 2 inches of snow during the weather event, as is Winchester. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley may even get less than an inch.
As the week goes along, snow is predicted to continue falling in the mountains but turn to rain in the lowlands, according to the weather service.