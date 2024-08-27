Sections
Local NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Snow falls across the region, and more is expected today

Lewiston Tribune
Much of the Inland Northwest got a somewhat unexpected dusting of snow Thursday afternoon — which was perhaps just a preview of what’s to come today.

Most of the region got less than 1 inch of snow Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The snow wasn’t expected in most forecasts from the day before.

Snow is expected early this morning and throughout the day. The Palouse could get 2-3 inches, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley might see 1-2 inches and the Camas Prairie could end up with 4-6 inches.

The snow brought slightly warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon after another chilly morning. Lewiston’s overnight low was 9 degrees, Pullman was at 8 and Grangeville saw minus 4.

Lows in the teens and 20s are expected this weekend across the region.

