Snowhaven to open? Not without manager

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

———

GRANGEVILLE — “At this point, if we don’t have a manager hired by Dec. 1, Snowhaven won’t open this year,” said Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy.

So, a month to go and the clock is ticking.

The city has been advertising for both manager and assistant manager positions for the municipally owned and operated ski and tubing hill, located approximately 7 miles out of town on the Grangeville Salmon Road.

So far, the city has received applications for just the assistant position. The city hopes to fill the manager spot left vacant by Gabe Forsmann, who has served since 2021 and resigned in October due to taking on a full-time job.

According to Kennedy, the manager is an eight-month seasonal position, paid $18 an hour, who oversees and schedules 30 to 40 employees, along with all operations of Snowhaven — including the ski school, rental shop, kitchen and three lifts (T-bar, tubing, rope tow) — and conducts hill grooming.

On average, a hill manager works around 550 hours in a season, with the busy time during the Christmas break, and through to closing on the second weekend in March.

No special qualifications are needed, though a person who is mechanically inclined, who can operate the groomer and has vocational skills in coordinating people is preferred.

“If we have a manager on staff, and enough snow, our opening target date is Dec. 21,” Kennedy said.

According to past Free Press coverage, it takes about 18 inches of compacted, groomed snow for Snowhaven to open, and depending on the moisture content, a foot of new-fallen snow typically grooms down to 4-8 inches.

While hill management is being sought, the city is also contacting Snowhaven employees from last year on returning to work this season, and is also accepting applications for new employees. Positions are available as lift operators, in the rental shop, ski school and kitchen. Establishing a large base of employees allows for staff to alternate working on weekends, as well as allow for sick days and time off, explained Kennedy.

Applications are available at city hall, or through the city website, grangeville.us.

“We’re always looking for dependable employees who love Snowhaven,” Kennedy said.