Snowhaven to open? Not without manager

GRANGEVILLE — “At this point, if we don’t have a manager hired by Dec. 1, Snowhaven won’t open this year,” said Grangeville City Administrator Tonya Kennedy.
So, a month to go and the clock is ticking.
The city has been advertising for both manager and assistant manager positions for the municipally owned and operated ski and tubing hill, located approximately 7 miles out of town on the Grangeville Salmon Road.
So far, the city has received applications for just the assistant position. The city hopes to fill the manager spot left vacant by Gabe Forsmann, who has served since 2021 and resigned in October due to taking on a full-time job.
According to Kennedy, the manager is an eight-month seasonal position, paid $18 an hour, who oversees and schedules 30 to 40 employees, along with all operations of Snowhaven — including the ski school, rental shop, kitchen and three lifts (T-bar, tubing, rope tow) — and conducts hill grooming.
On average, a hill manager works around 550 hours in a season, with the busy time during the Christmas break, and through to closing on the second weekend in March.
No special qualifications are needed, though a person who is mechanically inclined, who can operate the groomer and has vocational skills in coordinating people is preferred.
“If we have a manager on staff, and enough snow, our opening target date is Dec. 21,” Kennedy said.
According to past Free Press coverage, it takes about 18 inches of compacted, groomed snow for Snowhaven to open, and depending on the moisture content, a foot of new-fallen snow typically grooms down to 4-8 inches.
While hill management is being sought, the city is also contacting Snowhaven employees from last year on returning to work this season, and is also accepting applications for new employees. Positions are available as lift operators, in the rental shop, ski school and kitchen. Establishing a large base of employees allows for staff to alternate working on weekends, as well as allow for sick days and time off, explained Kennedy.
Applications are available at city hall, or through the city website, grangeville.us.
“We’re always looking for dependable employees who love Snowhaven,” Kennedy said.
For information, call city hall at (208) 983-2851.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Dining on the Edge to change ownership
OROFINO — Dining on the Edge, a cherished local favorite, opened by Michael and Sandy Clay in 2005, will change ownership later this year. The restaurant will be acquired by Ray Dennis, owner of Nightforce Optics; Hope Coleman, CEO of Nightforce Optics; and Jesse Daniels, Director of Business Development at Nightforce Optics.
When the trio learned of an alternative offer that could have transformed the venue into office space, they recognized the community’s continued need for a gathering place like Dining on the Edge and saw it as the perfect moment to secure the restaurant’s future in local hands.
Coleman stated, “The Clays have cultivated a warm and welcoming dining experience where locals and visitors alike feel at home. We’re excited to build on the strong foundation they’ve established while adding our own fresh perspective.”
Although Ray Dennis will serve as a silent partner, Coleman and Daniels are looking forward to bringing their blend of business expertise and strong ties to the community to this iconic venue.
Dennis, a seasoned entrepreneur, has vast experience with his ventures in both Australia and the U.S., including his ownership of Nightforce Optics and Lightforce Australia.
Coleman, a University of Idaho graduate with a bachelor of science degree in accounting and finance, and 17 years at Nightforce, combines her financial acumen with a deep connection to the restaurant industry.
Her passion for the field was first established years ago while working at her parents’ restaurant, Medley’s on the Lake.
Daniels, a Rocky Mountain College graduate with a bachelor of science degree in business management, has been with Nightforce for 16 years and has always envisioned owning a business. While starting his career at Nightforce, Jesse also worked evenings and weekends at Dining on the Edge — a place he has always loved and recognized for its great potential.
In light of recent buzz, the new owners wish to clarify and put any uncertainties to rest: This venture is entirely separate from Nightforce Optics and will operate as a stand-alone endeavor owned by Coleman, Dennis and Daniels.
They are looking forward to updates, new ideas and fresh energy slated for the restaurant’s future, all while honoring the legacy built over the last two decades by Mike and Sandy Clay.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday