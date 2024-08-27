Sofidel says hello to Lewiston

Luigi Lazzareschi, CEO of Sofidel Group, answers questions next to Scott Charney, Sofidel Tissue LLC plant manager, during an event Wednesday at the Clearwater Paper Mill in Lewiston. Sofidel purchased Clearwater Paper's tissue manufacturing operations Nov. 1, and a team of Sofidel executives introduced themselves to the Lewiston community during an event Wednesday morning. The Tribune will have more on this story later today and in print Thursday. August Frank/Lewiston Tribune