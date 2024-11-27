Some events planned on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is generally a holiday most spent cloistered with family, but there are a few public events planned Thursday in the region.
Here are details on a few of them:
Turkey Ball rolls into action
The Thanksgiving Day Turkey Ball basketball game will mark its 49th edition Thursday morning at the Lewiston Orchards branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley at 1021 Burrell Ave.
The doors will open at 8 a.m. and play will start at about 8:30 a.m. All are welcome and all will get a chance to play. There is no cost, but donations for the club will be collected.
The tradition started in 1975 when a group of young men organized a game at the club. Some of the original players take part in the game to this day, often bringing their children and grandchildren.
Thanksgiving meal offered at Salvation Army
The Salvation Army will offer a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to noon at its Lewiston location, 1220 21st St. All are welcome.
The organization will deliver 150 meals, which is the capacity, and will be able to serve about 150 people in person, according to Captain Brian Qualls.
The Salvation Army has plenty of volunteers to serve the meal and doesn’t need any more, Qualls said.
The meal is sponsored by Gateway Church of Lewiston and Happy Day Corp.
Waha Grill puts out invitation for free meal
The Waha Grill will again offer a free Thanksgiving meal to all who venture to the eatery at 40787 Waha Road, about 18 miles south of Lewiston.
The meal will be served from noon until 8 p.m. Thursday. This is the fifth year the Waha Grill has offered a free Thanksgiving meal.
Donations will be accepted.
Winter Spirit shines bright
The Winter Spirit lights display at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston will keep its regular hours Thursday.
The lights come on in the morning from 4:30-7:30 a.m. and in the evening from 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. The fireplace and music will be on from 4:30-10 p.m.