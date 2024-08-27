It takes a brave person to book a veterinarian appointment for a cat.

First, there’s the challenge of getting the kitty into the crate to transport her to the vet’s office. My cats, Mango, Mickey and Jelly Bean, know the minute they see that crate come into the house that something’s up. To them, that crate is like the solitary confinement cell in the Idaho County Jail. A place where good kitties go and sometimes never return.

I call them and they don’t come. Which, of course, is nothing new since they don’t come when I call any other time, either.

So I have to go through the house and hunt them down. I am a 70-year-old woman in fairly good shape but they are slinky jungle creatures who can squeeze into tight corners and nooks and crannies where only a contortionist could fit. They run; I lunge and crash into the sofa. It’s then I know that, fairly good shape or not, my reflexes aren’t what they used to be.

I can’t catch them so I resort to bribery. This sometimes works, depending on how well I can camouflage my true intent. I open a can of cat food, what I call “canned mouse meat” and say, “Dinner! Come and get it.”

The cats will peek around the corner and if the crate is nowhere in sight they will cautiously creep forward, mistaking the kindly smile on my face as benevolent good will.

I have to be fast. Once they’re in range to eat the canned mouse meat I must grab fast and I’d better get all three of them at the same time because if I don’t, the ones that got away will dash off in the other direction screaming, “It’s a trap! Go back!”