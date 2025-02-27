Soup-Port Our Shelters fundraiser planned Friday

Tickets are $25 and include a hand-painted bowl, soup of your choice, bread and butter, a cookie and a drink. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/4bgXONK, by calling (208) 743-1535 or at the door.

Soup choices will include bacon cheeseburger (prepared by the Lewiston Police Department), zuppa toscana (Lewiston Fire Department), loaded baked potato (Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department), brisket chili (Clarkston Fire Department), clam chowder (Clarkston Police Department) and cheesy ham asparagus (Asotin County Sheriff’s Department).