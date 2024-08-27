South Moscow streets may see upgrades in future

MOSCOW — The City of Moscow is applying for a grant that will help fund street and sidewalk improvements on Mountain View Road and Palouse River Drive, including a potential roundabout.
Moscow staff will apply for a $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to fund the project’s preliminary design.
The project includes widening the roadways to accommodate bike lanes, sidewalks, curbs gutters and stormwater improvements.
The work will target a section of Mountain View Road from Idaho Highway 8 to East Palouse River Drive. It will also include East Palouse River Drive and West Palouse River Drive.
If the city earns the grant, the consultant for the project will look at the possibility of adding a roundabout to the intersection of Mountain View Road and Palouse River Drive. Bus stops could also be added to those roadways.
A traffic analysis will be conducted to determine how the roads should accommodate traffic flow for the next 20 years.
Moscow Grants Manager Alisa Anderson presented this project to the Moscow Administrative Committee on Monday. The grant application will be voted on during the next Moscow City Council meeting March 3.
Moscow would apply for the grant March 4.
Anderson said she is monitoring the recent changes in the federal funding under the Trump administration, but believes this project falls in line with the type of projects the government wants to fund.
The Administrative Committee also recommended going forward with improvements to C Street next to the Moscow Recycling Center.
If approved by the city council, Moscow will accept a bid of nearly $291,000 from ML Albright & Sons to complete the project.
The project includes constructing a new sidewalk with pedestrian ramps and a curb between Almon Street and Jackson Street. Trees, fencing and historical-style lighting will also be added.
