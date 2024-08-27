Sections
Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Spray guilty of murder

Whitman County jury finds Pullman man guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in his estranged wife’s death last spring

Emily Pearce
Jessica Schneider, left, wipes away tears next to husband Patrick Schneider after hearing the guilty verdict for her sister’s killer Thursday in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Jessica Schneider, left, wipes away tears next to husband Patrick Schneider after hearing the guilty verdict for her sister's killer Thursday in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Jacob Spray remains standing after being convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape Thursday as paperwork for his sentencing hearing is signed at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray remains standing after being convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape Thursday as paperwork for his sentencing hearing is signed at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Troy Wilson, Jamie Wilson-Spray’s father, holds hands with Heathear Bloom after hearing guilty verdicts for Jacob Spray Thursday in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Troy Wilson, Jamie Wilson-Spray's father, holds hands with Heathear Bloom after hearing guilty verdicts for Jacob Spray Thursday in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Jessica Schneider, center, sister of Jamie Wilson-Spray, and husband Patrick Schneider, right, hold hands with loved ones to hear the verdict for Jacob Spray’s trial in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Jessica Schneider, center, sister of Jamie Wilson-Spray, and husband Patrick Schneider, right, hold hands with loved ones to hear the verdict for Jacob Spray's trial in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Heathear Bloom, left, and Troy Wilson, Jamie Wilson-Spray’s father, look toward the front of the courtroom as verdicts are read for Jacob Spray Thursday in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Heathear Bloom, left, and Troy Wilson, Jamie Wilson-Spray's father, look toward the front of the courtroom as verdicts are read for Jacob Spray Thursday in Colfax. Jacob Spray was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Whitman County Superior Court.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau hugs Jessica Schneider, sister of Jamie Wilson-Spray, after a verdict was returned in Jacob Spray’s trial Thursday in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau hugs Jessica Schneider, sister of Jamie Wilson-Spray, after a verdict was returned in Jacob Spray's trial Thursday in Colfax.
Jacob Spray is brought back to court during jury deliberations for a jury clarification Thursday during Spray’s trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray is brought back to court during jury deliberations for a jury clarification Thursday during Spray's trial at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau points to Jacob Spray giving a rebuttal in the closing arguments of Spray’s trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau points to Jacob Spray giving a rebuttal in the closing arguments of Spray's trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau holds up an evidence bag that holds Jacob Spray’s keys during the closing arguments of Spray’s trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau holds up an evidence bag that holds Jacob Spray's keys during the closing arguments of Spray's trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray rubs his head between the closing arguments of his trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray rubs his head between the closing arguments of his trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick gives a closing statement in client Jacob Spray’s trial Thursday in Colfax.
Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick gives a closing statement in client Jacob Spray's trial Thursday in Colfax.
Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick gives a closing statement in client Jacob Spray’s trial Thursday in Colfax.
Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick gives a closing statement in client Jacob Spray’s trial Thursday in Colfax.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau highlights, “defendant caused the death,” while walking through the instructions for jurors as part of his closing arguments for Jacob Spray’s trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau highlights, "defendant caused the death," while walking through the instructions for jurors as part of his closing arguments for Jacob Spray's trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau turns toward Jacob Spray, front, while giving closing arguments in Spray’s trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau turns toward Jacob Spray, front, while giving closing arguments in Spray's trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray gets up from his seat as the jury begins deliberations on his trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray gets up from his seat as the jury begins deliberations on his trial Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray speaks with a law enforcement officer Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
Jacob Spray speaks with a law enforcement officer Thursday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.

COLFAX — After more than four hours of deliberation, a Whitman County jury found a Pullman man guilty of killing his estranged wife last spring.

Jacob Spray, 37, was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape Thursday afternoon. The verdict concludes a two-week jury trial held at Whitman County Superior Court that included 30-plus witnesses who testified against Spray.

A jury composed of 12 Whitman County residents debated Thursday afternoon before returning with the verdict. The trial began with 15 jurors, but one was excused and two others served as alternates and didn’t get to take part in the decision.

The verdict’s reading was tearfully received by many in the audience. A courtroom full of the victim’s family reacted emotionally when they heard Spray had been handed the maximum criminal convictions.

Spray was arrested in March last year for the murder of 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray. Pullman Police Department officers responded to Sevdy’s Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street in Pullman after being made aware of a concerning phone call that ended with a scream.

Shortly after locating an unresponsive Wilson-Spray, authorities received a call from Spray’s father, who told police his son confessed to killing his wife.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Dan LeBeau said Spray’s obsession and possession over Wilson-Spray drove him to murdering and assaulting her.

The two had been married for seven years before Wilson-Spray started to pursue a divorce from Spray several weeks prior to her death. LeBeau said Spray couldn’t handle the thought of her moving on, and his fixation worsened after learning she had met someone the night before her death.

LeBeau said evidence undeniably showed Spray’s obsession with Wilson-Spray – a major one being that Spray installed a camera in her trailer without her knowledge, which his mother testified was “stalking.”

He added Spray had called Wilson-Spray 20 times the day she died, of which she declined 11. Wilson-Spray had sent a text to her sister, Jessica Schneider, that evening stating, “I just wish he would leave me alone.”

LeBeau said all evidence directly pointed to Spray. He had confessed to his father of murdering Wilson-Spray the night she died. Pullman Police Department detectives found his phone’s GPS data, and multiple witness testimonies, placed him at the murder scene for more than an hour, leaving only 15 minutes before authorities arrived. Forensic scientists had also determined his DNA on Wilson-Spray, and vice versa.

Whitman County Public Defender Steve Martonick said while the prosecution could have proved Spray’s motive for killing Wilson-Spray, what lacked was evidence of intent. He added Spray was upset about the separation because he loved Wilson-Spray, and had never threatened her.

Martonick’s argument often referenced Wilson-Spray’s personal life, and went as far to say she was “on a path to destruction.”

He contended she was a young woman living alone in a “run-down” trailer park. He said she was drawing a lot of attention to herself, and should have been more concerned about her safety.

Martonick questioned the reliability of some evidence. Some witness testimonies he said were “all over the place.” Detectives couldn’t verify how precise his phone’s GPS data was. And Martonick said Spray’s dad had “jumped to conclusions” when notifying police of his son’s confession.

He claimed Wilson-Spray had been sexually assaulted and murdered by two unknown men after Spray left her residence. He added an autopsy found two unidentified DNA samples on her body that law enforcement never found the source of.

LeBeau said countless hours went into the case that resulted in Spray’s conviction.

“He’s now facing 20-30 years in prison,” he said. “The state’s going to ask for the highest end.”

Spray is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

