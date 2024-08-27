Spreading Christmas cheer

ASOTIN — Francisco Tijerina wasn’t anticipating any guests when his doorbell rang around 10 a.m. Thursday.

After opening the door, the 58-year-old Asotin resident was pleasantly surprised to discover that the two women standing on his doorstep came bearing Christmas gifts and food. The meals will help feed the four kids in his blended family during winter break, and the festive presents will light up their faces.

“This is really a blessing,” Tijerina said with a big smile. “I can’t thank you enough. This is very unexpected.”

Thanks to magnanimous donations from the community, hundreds of presents and boxes of food and toiletries were distributed to households in the Asotin-Anatone School District. Shoes, coats, turkeys and all of the trimmings were among the goodies.

The Christmas baskets have been an Asotin tradition “for at least 30 years,” and this year about 29 families, 83 kids and 57 adults received the holiday cheer.

Amber Smith, the home-to-school coordinator, starts organizing the project in late September. Any student or parent within the district can sign up for holiday help, and their information remains confidential.

“I see these kids at school and have a relationship with them,” Smith said of the recipients. “I want to make sure they have as good of a Christmas as everyone else.”

Several community service groups and school clubs help with the drive, including the Asotin Lions Club, Parent Teacher Organization, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.

“The Asotin Lions Club takes five families, which is a huge help,” Smith said. “The Asotin Methodist Church and PTO have also helped a lot over the years, along with many others. We are lucky to have so many generous community members.”