Spreading Christmas cheer

ASOTIN — Francisco Tijerina wasn’t anticipating any guests when his doorbell rang around 10 a.m. Thursday.
After opening the door, the 58-year-old Asotin resident was pleasantly surprised to discover that the two women standing on his doorstep came bearing Christmas gifts and food. The meals will help feed the four kids in his blended family during winter break, and the festive presents will light up their faces.
“This is really a blessing,” Tijerina said with a big smile. “I can’t thank you enough. This is very unexpected.”
Thanks to magnanimous donations from the community, hundreds of presents and boxes of food and toiletries were distributed to households in the Asotin-Anatone School District. Shoes, coats, turkeys and all of the trimmings were among the goodies.
The Christmas baskets have been an Asotin tradition “for at least 30 years,” and this year about 29 families, 83 kids and 57 adults received the holiday cheer.
Amber Smith, the home-to-school coordinator, starts organizing the project in late September. Any student or parent within the district can sign up for holiday help, and their information remains confidential.
“I see these kids at school and have a relationship with them,” Smith said of the recipients. “I want to make sure they have as good of a Christmas as everyone else.”
Several community service groups and school clubs help with the drive, including the Asotin Lions Club, Parent Teacher Organization, and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
“The Asotin Lions Club takes five families, which is a huge help,” Smith said. “The Asotin Methodist Church and PTO have also helped a lot over the years, along with many others. We are lucky to have so many generous community members.”
A recent coin drive, which was part of the effort, brought in $5,353.22 to purchase food and hygiene items, Smith said.
Along Second Street, students from the elementary, middle and high schools helped move the bountiful baskets to a greenhouse, where the items are sorted and loaded by volunteers who make the deliveries.
“We get tons of help from the students,” Smith said. “They love to help with this.”
Among the elves were three 14-year-old girls who are members of FCCLA. They plan to use the Christmas basket program in future competitions, but said the annual hometown event is much more than a resume builder.
“It’s all about helping out people in our community who may not be able to afford Christmas dinner,” said Anjahli Derting.
Ava Andres agreed, saying the gifts and boxes of food are a great way to give back to a community that supports its kids.
Ella Mae Lindell, who lives in a household of four adults and five kids, said the food items are especially important for large families in Asotin and Anatone.
“This means a lot to me,” Lindell said. “It’s a really nice thing to do. I come from a really big family, so I know how hard it is to feed a big group. This is our way of spreading Christmas cheer.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.