St. Joe’s nurses to get raises with new contract

Teamsters Local Union No. 690, which represents roughly 200 registered nurses working at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, recently voted to ratify an updated contract with the Lewiston hospital.

Larry Kroetch served as the lead negotiator on behalf of the union. He says the agreement, which will last for the next three years, will bring nurses’ wages up to par with other area hospitals and secure existing benefits.

“We had been behind in other area hospitals, mainly in wages,” Kroetch said. “We were able to get that up to area hospitals, and then the future increases for the next three years matched what some of the other contracts around us got, Pullman mainly.”

The new contract will provide a roughly 13% increase in wages in the first year, and roughly 3% increase the next two years following, Kroetch said.

In a statement, Desiree Silva, director of Marketing Communications at St. Joe’s, said hospital leadership looks forward to fostering collaboration and providing high-quality care.

“We appreciate the importance of reaching a fair agreement for our colleagues while recognizing the need for flexibility in the ever-evolving healthcare landscape,” Silva wrote. “This contract reflects our commitment to achieving these crucial objectives.”

In addition to wage increases, the new contract limits how many shifts nurses can be sent home early in a pay period, thus providing more income stability if the medical center has a low patient headcount, Kroetch said. It also includes some clinic nurses who were not included in the previous contract.