Local NewsFebruary 23, 2025

Standing with Ukraine

Refugees, community members show support for a nation still battling invaders from Russia

Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A crowd raises their signs and waves flags for those passing by Cougar Plaza as part of a Palouse for Ukraine rally, including organizers Ukrainian Alina Lizunova, center right, and Elizabeth Siler, right, on Saturday in Pullman. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
A crowd raises their signs and waves flags for those passing by Cougar Plaza as part of a Palouse for Ukraine rally, including organizers Ukrainian Alina Lizunova, center right, and Elizabeth Siler, right, on Saturday in Pullman. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A crowd raises their signs and waves flags for those passing by Cougar Plaza as part of a Palouse for Ukraine rally on Saturday in Pullman. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
A crowd raises their signs and waves flags for those passing by Cougar Plaza as part of a Palouse for Ukraine rally on Saturday in Pullman. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman residents Nancy Spitzer, left, Mary Carloye, center, and Elizabeth Siler, right, take part in a Palouse for Ukraine rally in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Saturday in Pullman. Siler, with Palouse for Ukraine, helped organize the event.
Pullman residents Nancy Spitzer, left, Mary Carloye, center, and Elizabeth Siler, right, take part in a Palouse for Ukraine rally in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on Saturday in Pullman. Siler, with Palouse for Ukraine, helped organize the event.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Those gathered for a Palouse for Ukraine rally wave to those driving along Grande Avenue in Pullman on Saturday. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Those gathered for a Palouse for Ukraine rally wave to those driving along Grande Avenue in Pullman on Saturday. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Those gathered for a Palouse for Ukraine rally hold signs and wave flags, including Tim Paulitz, center left, and Jerry Prout, center right, to those driving along Grande Avenue in Pullman on Saturday. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Those gathered for a Palouse for Ukraine rally hold signs and wave flags, including Tim Paulitz, center left, and Jerry Prout, center right, to those driving along Grande Avenue in Pullman on Saturday. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Pullman residents Mary Carloye, from left, Nancy Gillard, Nancy Spitzer and Kris Boreen wave to those passing by as part of a Palouse for Ukraine rally on Saturday in Pullman. Carloye and Boreen raise quilts made by Boreen to hang in their homes at the start of the invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.
Pullman residents Mary Carloye, from left, Nancy Gillard, Nancy Spitzer and Kris Boreen wave to those passing by as part of a Palouse for Ukraine rally on Saturday in Pullman. Carloye and Boreen raise quilts made by Boreen to hang in their homes at the start of the invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Alina Lizunova, a Ukrainian who helped organize the Palouse for Ukraine rally, picks out a sign on Saturday in Pullman. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Alina Lizunova, a Ukrainian who helped organize the Palouse for Ukraine rally, picks out a sign on Saturday in Pullman. The rally was held in support of Ukraine ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
AP

PULLMAN — Pullman resident Alina Lizunova was living happily in Ukraine with her then 3-year-old daughter until the Russian bombs dropped on her city three years ago.

“I didn’t know where to run, what to do, how can I protect my baby, even,” she said. “And I was so happy that my friends started to resist the Russian Army, and that gave us time to leave the country.”

She found work and a more peaceful life in Pullman with her daughter. But her friends are still fighting for independence in her home country.

That is why she joined other Ukrainian refugees and community members to rally support for Ukraine on Saturday.

In Pullman, approximately 40 people showed up to a rally at Cougar Plaza. A similar demonstration was held in Moscow’s Friendship Square.

Drivers honked their horns in support as the demonstrators held signs and Ukrainian flags encouraging solidarity with Ukraine.

“I hope that Americans will call their representatives and say please support Ukraine,” Lizunova said. “Please do everything that the U.S. can do.”

A local organization called Palouse for Ukraine helped organize the rallies. Elizabeth Siler, a member of Palouse for Ukraine, has housed Ukrainian refugees in Pullman for almost two years.

She said the event was meant to raise awareness about the war at a time when President Donald Trump has made controversial comments blaming the conflict on Ukraine.

“There’s nothing but disinformation — disinformation — coming out of Washington, D.C.,” Siler said.

Lizunova said she has heard people say that Ukranians fighters are dying for nothing.

“That’s absolutely not the truth,” she said. “They made a decision to protect women with kids like me, to give us the possibility to lead a peaceful life.”

Pullman resident Kris Boreen came to the rally with a quilt she made three years ago in support of Ukraine.

Boreen said she worked with many international students and professors when she was employed at Washington State University.

Boreen said Ukraine “has been wronged” and wants people to know it is OK to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Yaroslav Hrytsiuk came to Pullman from Ukraine two years ago and has embraced the Palouse as his home. He joined the Pullman rally because he wants people to “hear us.”

Hrytsiuk said he wants people to understand “that we are people too.”

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

