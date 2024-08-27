State issues kill order for Columbia wolf pack

In October, Susewind considered but declined to approve using lethal force as a deterrent to attacks on cattle. Since that time, the pack has been implicated in two additional attacks — the injury of five calves in November and the killing of a calf late last month.

Susewind’s order includes a permit allowing ranchers there to kill wolves found on private lands. According to the news release, the purpose of the order is to change the pack’s behavior.

Wolves in all of Washington are protected by the Washington Endangered Species Act. Wolves in the western two-thirds of the state are also protected by the federal ESA. Wolves in the eastern one-third of the state are not protected by the federal government.