Local NewsJanuary 3, 2025

State seeks bids for EV charging station

Lewiston Tribune
Electric car with plug icon symbol, Green hybrid vehicles charging point logotype, Eco friendly vehicle concept, Vector illustration
Electric car with plug icon symbol, Green hybrid vehicles charging point logotype, Eco friendly vehicle concept, Vector illustration

The Idaho Transportation Department and partner agencies are soliciting bid packages to construct an electric vehicle charging station at Lewiston.

The move follows an announcement last July that Lewiston, Bliss and Pocatello were chosen to be the first three Idaho cities to host National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure charging stations.

The program, authorized under the Biden administrations’ National Infrastructure and Jobs Act, has a goal of establishing a network of EV charging stations across the country.

Lewiston and the other two cities were selected under the state’s strategic planning process for the network and based on criteria like traffic volume, distance to other EV charging stations and proximity to electrical substations.

More information about the opportunity is available at itd.idaho.gov/business by clicking on the “Design-Build” tab.

The ultimate goal of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is to have charging stations spaced no more than 50 miles apart along most major interstates and other “non interstate routes deemed significant” and within 1 mile of the roadway, similar to the way traditional fuel stations are located.

The stations will be constructed through public-private partnerships with federal funding covering 80% of the cost and developers being on the hook for 20%.

Idaho is expected to receive about $30 million from the program over several years.

