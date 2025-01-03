State seeks bids for EV charging station

The Idaho Transportation Department and partner agencies are soliciting bid packages to construct an electric vehicle charging station at Lewiston.

The move follows an announcement last July that Lewiston, Bliss and Pocatello were chosen to be the first three Idaho cities to host National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure charging stations.

The program, authorized under the Biden administrations’ National Infrastructure and Jobs Act, has a goal of establishing a network of EV charging stations across the country.

Lewiston and the other two cities were selected under the state’s strategic planning process for the network and based on criteria like traffic volume, distance to other EV charging stations and proximity to electrical substations.