State Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Convention Opens Today

About 90 members of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, headed by Mrs. Mabel Roton, Fruitland, state president, will arrive today for their state convention opening this evening at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene.

A board meeting at 5 p.m. will precede the calling of the convention to order at 7:30. The convention will end Wednesday evening.

A feature of the convention tonight will be a diamond speech contest. Five individuals, who have won silver, gold and pearl medals in previous competition in speaking on temperance and religious themes, will compete for a diamond medal. Mrs. C. B. Luce of Moscow is in charge of the contest.