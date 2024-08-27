State Woman’s Christian Temperance Union Convention Opens Today

About 90 members of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, headed by Mrs. Mabel Roton, Fruitland, state president, will arrive today for their state convention opening this evening at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene.
A board meeting at 5 p.m. will precede the calling of the convention to order at 7:30. The convention will end Wednesday evening.
A feature of the convention tonight will be a diamond speech contest. Five individuals, who have won silver, gold and pearl medals in previous competition in speaking on temperance and religious themes, will compete for a diamond medal. Mrs. C. B. Luce of Moscow is in charge of the contest.
Officers will be elected at tomorrow morning’s session. Tomorrow afternoon lifeline awards will be presented to various unions for their work.
Chief speaker at a banquet tomorrow night at 6:30 will be Robert Hoag, Boise, head of the state WCTU’s bureau of narcotics and also head of the Idaho Narcotics, Alcohol Education Foundation.
This story was published in the Oct. 8, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.