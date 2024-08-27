Statute of limitations spares Couse pack

“Due to the age of the injuries, the effective period for lethal removal has already passed,” the agency wrote in a notice posted to its website Monday.

The Couse pack, which roams the breaks of the Snake and Grande Ronde rivers and ridges of the Blue Mountains, is now suspected of six attacks on cattle since June. Susewind authorized agents to kill one member of the pack Sept. 29. But the kill order expired Oct. 8, before department officials were able to carry out the order. It was not extended.

In July, Susewind authorized the lethal removal of two members of the pack. But an employee of a ranch shot and killed a male wolf that was attacking cattle before the order could be carried out. Susewind then rescinded the order and the attacks subsided for a few months. They started again Sept. 19, when the pack was blamed for injuring a calf.