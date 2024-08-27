Steve Austin fired by city of Clarkston

As of Wednesday, City Administrator Steve Austin will no longer be on the city of Clarkston’s payroll. A letter of termination was sent to Austin today, according to the city attorney.
The city administrator has been on paid leave since Sept. 12 for allegedly touching two female subordinates inappropriately on multiple occasions.
Pullman police have recommended two charges of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after investigating workplace harassment complaints against Austin, which were forwarded to the Whitman County prosecutor for a charging decision.
Austin has retained attorney Michael Felice, of Spokane, to handle his pending legal issues. Two protection orders for the women are in place until Dec. 30, when the case will be reviewed.
Austin, 53, was promoted from his job as city clerk and treasurer after the Clarkston City Council voted in December to reinstate the long-dormant administrator position, which includes a $140,400 annual salary.
At City Hall, Austin oversaw all four department heads and answered directly to the mayor.