Steve Austin waives his arraignment for assault

ASOTIN — The arraignment of the former Clarkston city administrator ended quickly Tuesday in Asotin County District Court.

Steve Austin and his attorney were not in the courtroom, but Judge Tina Kernan said the defendant has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and wants to schedule a jury trial.

A communication gap between Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack, who is handling the case on behalf of the state, and the municipal court led to a slight hiccup when the hearing began.