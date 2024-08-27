Steve Austin waives his arraignment for assault

ASOTIN — The arraignment of the former Clarkston city administrator ended quickly Tuesday in Asotin County District Court.
Steve Austin and his attorney were not in the courtroom, but Judge Tina Kernan said the defendant has pleaded not guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation and wants to schedule a jury trial.
A communication gap between Columbia County Prosecutor Dale Slack, who is handling the case on behalf of the state, and the municipal court led to a slight hiccup when the hearing began.
Instead of a formal arraignment, the case was continued.
Spokane attorney Michael Felice, who represents Austin, waived his client’s court appearance, but the state did not schedule a follow-up hearing, which caused some confusion, officials said.
Kernan said she will contact attorneys on both sides of the case to get a trial date on the calendar. In addition, the judge entered Austin’s not guilty plea into the record.
Austin, who was fired by the city last year, is accused of inappropriately touching and harassing a female subordinate at City Hall.