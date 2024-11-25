Vista Outdoor stockholders approved a deal Monday for the ammunition making operations of the company to be sold to the Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

The ammunition manufacturing of Vista Outdoor includes Lewiston’s CCI/Speer, one of the largest employers in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, along with Federal, Remington and Hevi-Shot. Together they are the largest cartridge producer in the United States.

People throughout the world have been following a more than year-long bidding war for Vista Outdoor’s ammunition operations closely.

The ammunition operations, known as The Kinetic Group, will shift from being part of a publicly traded company based in the United States to being part of a private business, which has its global headquarters in the Czech Republic.

Under the terms of the transaction, Vista Outdoor stockholders will receive $25.75 in cash and one share of Revelyst common stock for each share of Vista Outdoor common stock they hold, according to a Vista Outdoor news release.

“We are thrilled to have received overwhelming support from our stockholders for the compelling transaction with CSG,” Michael Callahan, chairman of the Vista Outdoor Board of Directors, said in a news release. “The CSG transaction maximizes value for our stockholders, while also providing an ideal home for our leading ammunition brands and significant opportunities for our employees.”

The news release said the sale to CSG will be closed Wednesday.