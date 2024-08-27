Structure fire in Clarkston destroys shop

A shop housing lumber and craft materials, along with a nearby project vehicle, was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday in the 1300 block of Maple Street in Clarkston.
Asotin County Fire District #1 and the City of Clarkston Fire responded to the call just after 3 a.m., finding the shop fully engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from Asotin County Fire District #1. The fire, which threatened nearby buildings, vehicles and an RV, was quickly contained by firefighters.
A total of 18 firefighters, along with two engines and a water tanker, responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to the Facebook post.