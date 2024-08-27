Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 20, 2025

Structure fire in Clarkston destroys shop

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Emergency responders work to extinguish a shop fire Wednesday morning on the 1300 block of Maple Street in Clarkston. The shop, which housed lumber and craft materials, along with a nearby project vehicle were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m.
Emergency responders work to extinguish a shop fire Wednesday morning on the 1300 block of Maple Street in Clarkston. The shop, which housed lumber and craft materials, along with a nearby project vehicle were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived around 3 a.m.Asotin County Fire District #1

A shop housing lumber and craft materials, along with a nearby project vehicle, was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday in the 1300 block of Maple Street in Clarkston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Asotin County Fire District #1 and the City of Clarkston Fire responded to the call just after 3 a.m., finding the shop fully engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from Asotin County Fire District #1. The fire, which threatened nearby buildings, vehicles and an RV, was quickly contained by firefighters.

A total of 18 firefighters, along with two engines and a water tanker, responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to the Facebook post.

Related
Local NewsMar. 20
UP FRONT: We hope special section gives you that hometown fe...
Local NewsMar. 20
Info about Kohberger’s defense tactics revealed
Local NewsMar. 20
Greetings from Grangeville
Local NewsMar. 20
Lewiston mulls: signals or roundabouts?
Related
COMMENTARY: Growing up and growing old in Grangeville
Local NewsMar. 20
COMMENTARY: Growing up and growing old in Grangeville
Little signs Medicaid reform bill
Local NewsMar. 20
Little signs Medicaid reform bill
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man
Local NewsMar. 20
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man
Plans for expanded Neill Public Library enter early stages
Local NewsMar. 20
Plans for expanded Neill Public Library enter early stages
Bill seeking to limit SNAP purchases advances
Local NewsMar. 20
Bill seeking to limit SNAP purchases advances
Gritman CEO: Hospital needs WWAMI students
Local NewsMar. 20
Gritman CEO: Hospital needs WWAMI students
House passes bill to eliminate services for undocumented immigrants
Local NewsMar. 20
House passes bill to eliminate services for undocumented immigrants
The Grangeville file
Local NewsMar. 20
The Grangeville file
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy