Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 19, 2025

Structure fire in Clarkston destroys shop

Asotin County Fire District #1 and the City of Clarkston Fire responded to the call just after 3 a.m.

Lewiston Tribune
Crews battle structure fire Wednesday in Clarkston
Crews battle structure fire Wednesday in ClarkstonAsotin County Fire District #1

A shop housing lumber and craft materials, along with a nearby project vehicle, was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday in the 1300 block of Maple Street in Clarkston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Asotin County Fire District #1 and the City of Clarkston Fire responded to the call just after 3 a.m., finding the shop fully engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from Asotin County Fire District #1. The fire, which threatened nearby buildings, vehicles, and an RV, was quickly contained by firefighters.

A total of 18 firefighters, along with two engines and a water tanker, responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to the Facebook post.

Related
Local NewsMar. 19
Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thor...
Local NewsMar. 19
A slam dunk for veterans
Local NewsMar. 19
LCSC, UI set spring enrollment records
Local NewsMar. 19
House passes WWAMI downsize bill
Related
Appeals court OKs corner crossing to access public land
Local NewsMar. 19
Appeals court OKs corner crossing to access public land
Bill would allow chaplains in schools
Local NewsMar. 19
Bill would allow chaplains in schools
Idaho OKs new expenses for school choice tax credit
Local NewsMar. 19
Idaho OKs new expenses for school choice tax credit
Austin to get new judge for court case
Local NewsMar. 19
Austin to get new judge for court case
Tribal police: Missing Nez Perce woman located in California
Local NewsMar. 19
Tribal police: Missing Nez Perce woman located in California
Car wash owner to post signs to address noise complaints
Local NewsMar. 19
Car wash owner to post signs to address noise complaints
LWV to explore history of disability rights
Local NewsMar. 19
LWV to explore history of disability rights
Joseph Oatman named leader of tribal fisheries group
Local NewsMar. 19
Joseph Oatman named leader of tribal fisheries group
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy