Structure fire in Clarkston destroys shop

Asotin County Fire District #1 and the City of Clarkston Fire responded to the call just after 3 a.m., finding the shop fully engulfed in flames, according to a Facebook post from Asotin County Fire District #1. The fire, which threatened nearby buildings, vehicles, and an RV, was quickly contained by firefighters.

A total of 18 firefighters, along with two engines and a water tanker, responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to the Facebook post.