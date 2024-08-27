Student regent aims for authenticity

PULLMAN — Kassandra Vogel is bringing a unique perspective to the Washington State University Board of Regents.

The applied economics graduate student was welcomed onto the board to serve a one-year term in September. Since then, she’s been representing the student population with the goal to give them a seat at the table.

One of the most commonly asked questions Vogel gets is “what’s a student regent?” Other than being enrolled at the university, she serves as a full regent and attends all board meetings. What sets her apart is being a member of the student body, she said, and serving one year rather than the standard three years for faculty.

Vogel said not many students know the position exists, and while she’s a member of the board, her aim is to make the role better known within the community.

Hailing from Vancouver, Wash., Vogel attended Running Start on her local WSU campus as a high schooler. She was hesitant about continuing her education at the university, but after visiting and falling in love with WSU Pullman, it was the only school she applied to for undergrad.

“My mom was the one who pushed me to visit,” she said. “The first thing I noticed was how friendly everyone was, and I hadn’t experienced that on any other campus. … After that, it kind of changed everything. I knew that’s the one I wanted to go to and pushed the others out of my mind.”

Vogel graduated in May with bachelor’s degrees in English and economics. While completing a double major, she still found time for several commitments outside her program.

Her first semester she attended at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was able to stay connected to on-campus life through reporting at The Daily Evergreen. When in-person classes resumed, she worked at the WSU Creamery, Office of Admissions and a few research lab positions.