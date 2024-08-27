Study: Breaching wouldn’t affect river’s water withdrawal

About 50 people gathered Wednesday evening at the Lewiston Library to learn how water demand might be met if the lower Snake River dams are ever breached as part of an effort to save wild salmon and steelhead.

The study by the U.S. the Bureau of Reclamation and Washington Department of Ecology indicates that breaching the dams would not change the river’s ability to meet current and future water withdrawals for irrigation, or municipal and industrial uses.

But without the dams, the elevation of the river would drop 20 to 120 feet, depending on location, and the water table would drop 3 to 12 feet, making it more difficult and more expensive to access the water.

According to the study, altering or adding to infrastructure to satisfy water withdrawal demand from Lewiston to the Tri-Cities would cost $1.7 billion to $3.5 billion. It is built around a collection of hypothetical fixes. For example, one concept is to build a reservoir on Hatwai Creek along with a pump station and 45 miles of pipelines that would deliver water to the city of Lewiston’s Water Treatment Plant, Clearwater Paper and other users as far away as Wawawai. That fix alone would cost $1.4 billion. A different concept envisions a water diversion and pump station at Lewiston and 43 miles of pipeline at a cost of $660 million.

But those and other fixes in the study are not definitive proposals. Rather, they are concepts designed to provide information to the public and decision makers.