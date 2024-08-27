ASOTIN — An Asotin County jury determined the Housing Authority of Asotin County violated state law by wrongfully firing Sundie Woodbury two years ago.

Woodbury was awarded $382,658 in damages at a civil trial conducted late last week in Asotin County Superior Court.

In a news release, her Spokane attorney, Matthew Crotty, said the wrongful termination followed the tragic death of Woodbury’s daughter in Arizona and a perceived disability. In addition, the agency broke the law by punishing his client after she exercised her right to retain a lawyer, and failed to accommodate her need for back surgery, he said.

At trial, the housing authority argued Woodbury quit or abandoned her job and failed to provide proper notice of leave. She also was accused of creating a conflict of interest by working a side job for the Asotin County Public Health District.

Asotin County Housing authorities and its attorneys could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

“I have never seen so many baseless claims thrown at someone claiming wrongful termination,” Crotty said in the news release.

Woodbury worked for the housing authority from October 2021 through December 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, she was informed her daughter, Abriauna, had been killed by a drunk driver in Arizona, where the Clarkston teenager was attending Grand Canyon University. Her funeral was Oct. 29.

On Nov. 6, Woodbury texted Susan Clark, the executive director of the housing authority, listing three dates she could return to work. Instead, the director went to her house and suggested she apply for long-term disability, based on her upcoming surgery and the aftermath of losing a child, according to the lawsuit.

In the claim, Woodbury and her attorneys alleged Clark was aware Woodbury’s daughter had tragically died, yet she still made “cruel and insensitive comments regarding her mental state and mental health and fired her.” The conduct of the housing authority’s agent was described as “extreme and outrageous” in the complaint, and resulted in severe emotional distress for the plaintiff.

Woodbury hired Lewiston attorney Sam Creason, who reportedly cautioned the director against taking away any of Woodbury’s leave benefits. A week later, Woodbury’s personal belongings from her office were dropped off at Creason’s office, Crotty said.