Supreme Court says no to case involving Eggleston

A case brought forth by a group that includes Clarkston’s Dr. Richard Eggleston, basketball legend John Stockton and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is back in the headlines this week after the U.S. Supreme Court rebuffed the group.

Children’s Health Defense, a group founded by RFK, had its application for an injunction against the Washington Medical Commission denied by the San Francisco-based 9th District Circuit Court of Appeals. Then on Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan denied the group’s emergency application for injunction on behalf of the court.

Children’s Health Defense is trying to protect doctors being investigated in Washington state, including Eggleston, for allegedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 virus.

The group was created years ago to help inform people about risks related to childhood vaccines, said Clarkston attorney Todd Richardson, who is assisting Eggleston in the case. Stockton knew Kennedy, and Eggleston knew Stockton, and that’s how the group of plaintiffs was formed.

Eggleston came under scrutiny from the Washington Medical Commission for writing opinion columns published in the Lewiston Tribune where, among other things, he shared allegedly inaccurate information about COVID-19, pandemic death counts, ivermectin as a treatment for the virus and vaccines. The former ophthalmologist maintained his medical license after he retired.

Richardson said this week’s denial was disappointing, but not entirely unexpected. Attorneys for Children’s Health Defense claim the attempts to sanction physicians for their COVID-19 views would violate their free speech rights under the Constitution’s First Amendment.

The group’s claim against the Washington Medical Commission remains in litigation before the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a panel of judges will have an opportunity to hear the full case, Richardson said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune on Thursday.