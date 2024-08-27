Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
PhotosMarch 19, 2025

SUV crash in Lewiston

An SUV ended up on its top in a crash Tuesday afternoon along the 700 block of Southway Avenue in Lewiston. No other details were immediately available.
An SUV ended up on its top in a crash Tuesday afternoon along the 700 block of Southway Avenue in Lewiston. No other details were immediately available.Trevan Pixley/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Related
Picture-perfect
PhotosMar. 18
Picture-perfect
Yellow haze
PhotosMar. 16
Yellow haze
Big Picture: Don’t fly too close to the sun
PhotosMar. 16
Big Picture: Don’t fly too close to the sun
Let’s go fly a kite
PhotosMar. 15
Let’s go fly a kite
Student of the month
PhotosMar. 14
Student of the month
A walk along Cecil Andrus Way
PhotosMar. 14
A walk along Cecil Andrus Way
Crafternoon in Colfax
PhotosMar. 14
Crafternoon in Colfax
Working hard for dinner
PhotosMar. 14
Working hard for dinner
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy