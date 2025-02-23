Team Jeff is headed to Italy

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

OROFINO — “You are the stars and the world is watching you. By your presence, you send a message to every village, every city, every nation. A message of hope. A message of victory.” — Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Special Olympics founder

In 2020 plans were made for Jeff Greene and other Special Olympic competitors to participate in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia. Alas, COVID-19 hit and the games were postponed for one year. Following the COVID-19 challenges the war started, causing the games to be permanently canceled in early 2022.

But Jeff is very resilient and he kept right on practicing and preparing. Indeed, he has been participating in Special Olympics sports for more than 30 years including track and field basketball, bowling, Unified Golf and snowshoeing. When disappointments arise, Jeff just keeps practicing and maintaining readiness for the next step in his sports.

His parents, Scott and Nancy Greene, are his proud supporters and encouragers. Scott, in fact, has built him a track in their field to keep up with his preparations for the snowshoeing sport he participates in. Jeff is carefully focused on his diet and has routinely maintained a formal workout program since being notified he was actually going to be a part of the Special Olympics USA 2025 World Winter Games delegation.

Jeff started participating in Special Olympics when he was just 8 years old. However, he had never participated in winter sports. Then in 2019, a volunteer at a bowling event talked to him about giving it a try.

“After his first try at snowshoeing at the Lewiston Special Olympics practice, he was ‘hooked’ and it became a real adventure,” his mother Nancy says. There is no longer an active Special Olympics team in Lewiston, but Jeff is now a member of the Moscow Rebel Tigers team and travels to Moscow for practice.

With very little snow to practice on, research has found that practicing on grass works very well. This enabled Jeff to keep going and not lose out on practice time. He has a pair of special racing snowshoes that are required for the Winter Games. They can be no longer than 20 inches long.

Jeff will be doing the 25- and the 50-meter races at the venue located in Sestiere, Italy, for the World Games competition.

Since 2020, the year Jeff was first nominated for the World Games in Russia, the Greenes have sponsored a charity Golf Tournament to raise funds for Special Olympics Idaho. These funds help support the programs for athletes throughout the state of Idaho. The Greenes feel it is important to provide others with the same opportunities that Jeff has received from the program. Each year, this event has raised $30,000. 2025 will be the fifth year of this event and will be held on Saturday, June 21, at the Orofino Golf & Country Club.

Special Olympics Idaho was notified in December of 2023 that they had received a space for one male snowshoer for the World Winter Games in Italy. Everyone at Special Olympics Idaho, including CEO Kristi Kraft, agreed that Jeff would be their nominee. The Greenes were notified of the nomination and the World Games adventure began.

In April 2024, Jeff went to Salt Lake City for World Games trials to meet with all the other nominees for the World Games and participate in a variety of events and programs. In July 2024, Jeff was formally notified that he was officially selected as a member of the Special Olympics USA team as a snowshoer. He is the only athlete from Idaho going to the 2025 World Games.

Jason Kegel, an Idaho State Police officer from the Boise area, will also be there representing Idaho in Turin. He is a member of the final leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run as the Special Olympics Flame of Hope is brought to World Games Opening Ceremonies on March 8. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is an initiative of Special Olympics International that is represented by the law enforcement community around the world. It is a real honor to have Jason representing Idaho in this role.

Jeff will have a real cheering section in Italy. Even though he will be exclusively with his USA delegation during the Games, there are many people attending the games from our area.

Cheering Jeff on will be his mom Nancy, sister Nikki Anderson, niece Bryton Turner and her husband Gabe and their baby Luna, as well as family friends and “Jeff Fan Club” members Jeff Matney, Connie Nuxoll and Tom and Jacky Mosman.

Special Olympics Idaho CEO Kristi Kraft and her husband Eric as well as Special Olympics Board Chair Katie Schimmelpfenning and her husband will also be in Italy supporting Jeff’s efforts.

In preparation for events, Jeff meets with his World Games team mates via zoom meetings so they can get better acquainted and make team bonds. World Games Coaches have been assigned one coach per every four to five athletes. Jeff’s coach is John Lair, CEO of Special Olympics Kansas. The focus is for athletes to maximize their experiences with the team and minimize any outside distractions.

To honor the occasion Scott and Nancy were scheduled to host a “Send Off” celebration Saturday at their home. Everyone was invited to take the opportunity to wish Jeff well on his adventure.

“Let’s go Jeff” T-shirts were to be for sale at the event for a reduced price. Everyone is encouraged to be part of “Team Jeff.”

Jeff will be flying out of Boise on March 5, with his Special Olympics Idaho chaperone. They will fly to New York City for a sendoff celebration with the entire Special Olympics USA delegation the evening of March 5.

On March 6, the Special Olympics USA delegation will fly together to Italy.

Opening Ceremonies will be March 8. Jeff will train and compete from March 9-15. Closing ceremonies for the World Games will be held March 15.

Jeff will return with the Special Olympics USA delegation onMarch 16, flying into JFK Airport in New York City. Jeff will then travel to Boise on March 17, with his Special Olympics Idaho chaperone. His dad will pick him up in Boise and he will return home to Peck that day.

When asked how he felt about going, Jeff’s comment was, “I’m excited, very excited. I will go and represent Idaho in Italy!” He is 42 years of age and is truly an inspiration with his cheerful attitude and determination.

The Games in Turin will have eight different sports competitions, but Jeff will only take part in the snowshoeing event. Other sports include alpine skiing, cross country skiing, dance sport, figure skating, floorball, snowboarding and speed skating.

— Lenta Hall, Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday