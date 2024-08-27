Sections
Local NewsFebruary 13, 2025

Temperatures dip to 0, and below, in the Inland Northwest

Lewiston Tribune
The official low temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday was 0 degrees — and that was one of the warmer readings in the area.

The cold snap that arrived early in the week perhaps reached its most extreme point Wednesday morning, with temperatures like minus 13 at Pullman, minus 8 at Grangeville and a teeth-rattling minus 30 at Butte, Mont. Those figures were provided by the National Weather Service.

The Lewiston low of 0 was followed by a daytime high of 17.

More cold temperatures are forecast today, but a slight warming trend is expected to start Friday and may result in snowfall across the Inland Northwest, according to the weather service.

