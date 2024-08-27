Temperatures dip to 0, and below, in the Inland Northwest

The official low temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Wednesday was 0 degrees — and that was one of the warmer readings in the area.

The cold snap that arrived early in the week perhaps reached its most extreme point Wednesday morning, with temperatures like minus 13 at Pullman, minus 8 at Grangeville and a teeth-rattling minus 30 at Butte, Mont. Those figures were provided by the National Weather Service.