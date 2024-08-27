Today is Friday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2025. There are 313 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Feb. 21, 1965, civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York. Three men identified as members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled. (The convictions of two of the men were dismissed in November 2021, when prosecutors said new evidence had undermined the case against them.)

Also on this date

l In 1885, President Chester Arthur dedicated the Washington Monument.

l In 1911, composer Gustav Mahler, despite a fever, conducted the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in what turned out to be his final concert. (He died the following May.)

l In 1916, the Battle of Verdun, the longest battle of World War I, began in northeastern France.

l In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began a historic visit to China, where he met with Chinese leader Mao Zedong.