Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

The Edge

Today is Friday, Feb. 21, the 52nd day of 2025. There are 313 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Feb. 21, 1965, civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York. Three men identified as members of the Nation of Islam were convicted of murder and imprisoned; all were eventually paroled. (The convictions of two of the men were dismissed in November 2021, when prosecutors said new evidence had undermined the case against them.)

Also on this date

l  In 1885, President Chester Arthur dedicated the Washington Monument.

l  In 1911, composer Gustav Mahler, despite a fever, conducted the New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall in what turned out to be his final concert. (He died the following May.)

l  In 1916, the Battle of Verdun, the longest battle of World War I, began in northeastern France.

l  In 1972, President Richard M. Nixon began a historic visit to China, where he met with Chinese leader Mao Zedong.

l  In 1973, Israeli fighter planes shot down Libyan Arab Airlines Flight 114 over the Sinai Desert, killing all but five of the 113 people on board.

l  In 1975, former Attorney General John N. Mitchell, former White House Chief of Staff H.R. Haldeman, and former White House Domestic Affairs Adviser John D. Ehrlichman were sentenced to 2½ to 8 years in prison for their roles in the Watergate cover-up. (Each ended up serving less than two years.)

l  In 1992, Kristi Yamaguchi of the United States won the gold medal in women’s figure skating at the Albertville Winter Olympics; Midori Ito of Japan won the silver, Nancy Kerrigan of the U.S. the bronze.

l  In 1995, Chicago adventurer Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean by balloon, landing in Leader, Saskatchewan, Canada. after a 5,400 mile, four-day flight from South Korea.

Fun fact

l  A chef’s hat has 100 pleats. Apparently, it’s meant to represent the 100 ways you can cook an egg.

Today’s birthdays

Film and music executive David Geffen is 82. Actor Tyne Daly is 79. Actor Anthony Daniels is 79. Actor William Petersen is 72. Actor Kelsey Grammer is 70. Country musician Mary Chapin Carpenter is 67. Baseball Hall of Famer Alan Trammell is 67. Actor William Baldwin is 62. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona is 61. Musician Rhiannon Giddens is 48. Actor Tituss Burgess is 46. Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt is 46. Filmmaker-comedian Jordan Peele is 46. Singer Charlotte Church is 39. Actor Elliot Page is 38. Actor Joe Alwyn is 34. Actor Sophie Turner is 29.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

