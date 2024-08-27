Sections
Local NewsSeptember 28, 2024
The Edge

Today is Saturday, Sept. 28, the 272nd day of 2024. There are 94 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Sept. 28, 1928, Scottish medical researcher Alexander Fleming discovered penicillin, the first effective antibiotic.

Also on this date

In 1781, American forces in the Revolutionary War, backed by a French fleet, began their successful siege of Yorktown, Va.

In 1924, three U.S. Army planes landed in Seattle, having completed the first round-the-world trip by air in 175 days.

In 1941, Ted Williams became the most recent American League baseball player to hit over .400 for a season, batting .406 for the Boston Red Sox.

In 1962, a federal appeals court found Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett in civil contempt for blocking the admission of James Meredith, a Black student, to the University of Mississippi.

In 1995, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat signed an accord at the White House ending Israel’s military occupation of West Bank cities and laying the foundation for a Palestinian state.

In 2000, capping a 12-year battle, the U.S. government approved use of the abortion pill RU-486.

In 2020, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic reached 1 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

In 2022, Hurricane Ian barreled ashore in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Fun fact

According to the World Meteorological Society, Yuma, Ariz., receives over 4,000 hours of sunlight annually, which is more than any city in the world. On any given day, there is a 90% chance of sunshine.

Today’s birthdays

Actor Brigitte Bardot is 90. Filmmaker John Sayles is 74. Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent is 70. Zydeco musician C.J. Chenier (sheh-NEER’) is 67. Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr is 62. Actor-comedian Janeane Garofalo (juh-NEEN’ guh-RAH’-fuh-loh) is 60. Actor Maria Canals-Barrera is 58. Actor Mira Sorvino is 57. Actor Naomi Watts is 56. Olympic gold medal swimmer Lenny Krayzelburg is 49. Rapper Jeezy is 47. Golf Hall of Famer Se Ri Pak is 47. Pop-rock singer St. Vincent is 42. Actor Hilary Duff is 37. Boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford is 37. Tennis player Marinili is 36. Actor Keir Gilchrist is 32.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

