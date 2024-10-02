Sections
Local NewsOctober 1, 2024
The Edge

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2024. There are 91 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, causing 60 deaths and more than 850 injuries.

Also on this date

In 1890, Yosemite National Park was designated by the U.S. Congress.

In 1903, the first modern baseball World Series began, with the Pittsburgh Pirates defeating the Boston Americans in Game 1; Boston would ultimately win the series 5-3.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 employees were killed.

In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing.

In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.

In 1964, the Free Speech Movement began at the University of California, Berkeley, as students surrounded a police car containing an arrested campus activist for more than 30 hours.

In 1971, Walt Disney World opened near Orlando, Fla.

In 1975, Muhammad Ali defeated Joe Frazier in the “Thrilla in Manila,” the last of their three bouts.

Fun fact

In the Netherlands and Australia sprinkles are used as a topping for bread. In the Netherlands this is called “hagelslag,” or “hail-storm” in Dutch. In Australia this is referred to as “fairy bread.”

That’s punny

What’s the difference between a hippo and a zippo? One is pretty heavy and the other is a little lighter.

Today’s birthdays

Former President Jimmy Carter is 100. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 89. Film director Jean-Jacques Annaud is 81. Baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew is 79. Actor Randy Quaid is 74. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 65. Actor Esai Morales is 62. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 61. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 55. Actor Sarah Drew is 44. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 40. Actor Jurnee Smollett is 38. Actor Brie Larson is 35.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

