Today is Tuesday, Oct. 1, the 275th day of 2024. There are 91 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Oct. 1, 2017, in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, a gunman opened fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, causing 60 deaths and more than 850 injuries.

Also on this date

In 1890, Yosemite National Park was designated by the U.S. Congress.

In 1903, the first modern baseball World Series began, with the Pittsburgh Pirates defeating the Boston Americans in Game 1; Boston would ultimately win the series 5-3.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced his Model T automobile to the market.

In 1910, the offices of the Los Angeles Times were destroyed by a bomb explosion and fire; 21 employees were killed.

In 1949, Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China during a ceremony in Beijing.

In 1957, the motto “In God We Trust” began appearing on U.S. paper currency.