Local News
October 10, 2024

The Edge

Today is Thursday, Oct. 10, the 284th day of 2024. There are 82 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Oct. 10, 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, accused of accepting bribes, resigned his office and pleaded no contest to one count of federal income tax evasion.

Also on this date

In 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy was established in Annapolis, Md., with an inaugural class of 50 students.

In 1911, Chinese revolutionaries launched an uprising that led to the collapse of the Qing (or Manchu) Dynasty and the establishment of the Republic of China.

In 1935, the George Gershwin opera “Porgy and Bess,” featuring an all-Black cast, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 124 performances.

In 1964, the Summer Olympics began in Tokyo, the first Summer Games to be telecast around the world.

In 1966, the Beach Boys’ single “Good Vibrations,” written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, was released by Capitol Records.

In 2001, a month after the Sept. 11 attacks, U.S. jets pounded the Afghan capital of Kabul while President George W. Bush unveiled a list of 22 most-wanted terrorists, including Osama bin Laden.

In 2014, Malala Yousafzai (mah-LAH’-lah YOO’-suhf-zeye), a 17-year-old Pakistani girl, and Kailash Satyarthi (KY’-lash saht-YAHR’-thee), a 60-year-old Indian man, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives for the right of children to receive an education and to live free from abuse.

In 2018, Hurricane Michael, the first to strike the U.S. mainland as a Category 5 hurricane in 26 years, made landfall in Florida.

Fun fact

“Loganamnosis” is a word to describe an obsession with recalling a specific word that has been forgotten.

That’s Punny

What did the vet say to the cat? How are you feline?

Today’s birthdays

Actor Peter Coyote is 83. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 78. Actor Charles Dance is 78. Author Nora Roberts is 74. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 70. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 66. Actor Julia Sweeney is 65. Actor Bradley Whitford is 65. Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 55. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 51. NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 50. Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger is 50.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy.She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

