Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
The EdgeOctober 17, 2024

The Edge

Today is Thursday, Oct. 17, the 291st day of 2024. There are 75 days left in the year.

Today in history

On Oct. 17, 1989, an earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California, killing 63 people and causing up to $10 billion worth of damage.

Also on this date

In 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, N.Y., in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.

In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion; he would be sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.

In 1967, Puyi, the last emperor of China, died in Beijing at age 61.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

In 1979, Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 1989, Game 3 of the World Series was canceled as the Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California just 30 minutes before the game was scheduled to begin at Candlestick Park in San Francisco; the game would eventually be played 10 days later.

In 2018, residents of the Florida Panhandle community of Mexico Beach who had fled Hurricane Michael a week earlier returned to find houses, businesses and campers ripped to shreds; the storm had killed at least 59 people and caused more than $25 billion in damage in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Fun fact

The Aztec capital Tenochtitlan was the largest city in the Americas with more than 200,000 people. It was built on a man made island in the middle of a lake — connected to shore by three causeways. It contained huge pyramids, floating gardens, aqueducts and canals. It was destroyed by the Spanish in 1521.

Today’s birthdays

Singer Gary Puckett is 82. Actor-musician Michael McKean is 77. Actor George Wendt is 76. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 68. Country singer Alan Jackson is 66. Film critic Richard Roeper is 65. Film director Rob Marshall is 64. Animator-filmmaker Mike Judge is 62. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 56. Actor Wood Harris is 55. Musician Wyclef Jean (zhahn) is 55. Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 55. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (’N Sync) is 53. Rapper Eminem is 52. Actor Matthew Macfadyen is 50. Actor Felicity Jones is 41.

The Edge is compiled by Katie Clohessy. She can be contacted at kclohessy@lmtribune.com.

Advertisement
Related
The EdgeOct. 16
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 15
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 13
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 12
The Edge
Related
The EdgeOct. 11
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 10
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 6
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 5
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 2
The Edge
The EdgeOct. 1
The Edge
The EdgeSep. 29
The Edge
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy