The Grangeville file

FOUNDED — 1876
FOOTPRINT OF CITY LIMITS — 1.45 square miles
POPULATION — 3,443 (2020 Census)
HIGHEST POPULATION — 3,666 (1980 Census)
MEDIAN AGE — 48.1
MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME — $59,013
NOTABLE FORMER RESIDENTS
> Len Jordan, Idaho governor (1951–55) and U.S. senator (1962–73)
> Charlotte May Pierstorff, known for being shipped through mail by U.S. Post Office parcel post at age 5 in 1914
> Larry Ramos, Grammy award-winning singer, best known as part of the 1960s pop band the Association
> Ray Holes, founder of Ray Holes Saddle Co.
> Ken Schrom, MLB pitcher (1980–87)
> George Cowgill, anthropologist and archaeologist, specialist in Mesoamerica
> Warren Cowgill, historical linguist, specialist in Indo-European languages
> Matt Hill, NFL tackle (2002–05)