Local NewsMarch 20, 2025

The Grangeville file

By the numbers

Light and shadows cover the Camas Prairie and town of Grangeville in a photo taken in 2023.
FOUNDED — 1876

FOOTPRINT OF CITY LIMITS — 1.45 square miles

POPULATION — 3,443 (2020 Census)

HIGHEST POPULATION — 3,666 (1980 Census)

MEDIAN AGE — 48.1

MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME — $59,013

NOTABLE FORMER RESIDENTS

> Len Jordan, Idaho governor (1951–55) and U.S. senator (1962–73)

> Charlotte May Pierstorff, known for being shipped through mail by U.S. Post Office parcel post at age 5 in 1914

> Larry Ramos, Grammy award-winning singer, best known as part of the 1960s pop band the Association

> Ray Holes, founder of Ray Holes Saddle Co.

> Ken Schrom, MLB pitcher (1980–87)

> George Cowgill, anthropologist and archaeologist, specialist in Mesoamerica

> Warren Cowgill, historical linguist, specialist in Indo-European languages

> Matt Hill, NFL tackle (2002–05)

Hometown Profile
