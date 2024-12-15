The ‘happier side’ of criminal justice system

For some people, going to the Nez Perce County Courthouse for court appointments isn’t an enjoyable experience and certainly not something to look forward to.

Which is why when graduates of mental health court talk about their positive experiences and call the people in the program family, you know it’s something special.

Nicole Dimitry, Amy York and JC (who asked not to use her name in this story) are now graduates of mental health court, one of the four speciality courts offered in the 2nd Judicial District.

At a recent graduation ceremony, York wore a graduation cap to mark the occasion. Other members of mental health court offered support and appreciation for the graduates, noting the hard work they accomplished. Second District Judge Michelle Evans, who presides over mental health court, and Norman Embry, mental health court coordinator, praised the graduates for their work.

“As a judge, this is probably the most rewarding thing I do,” Evans said. “To get to see the happier side of the criminal justice system, when people can learn what they need to do to stay out of the criminal justice system and to live good lives.”

JC, York and Dimitry all received a “name in a frame,” which is a framed acrostic poem of their name, a certificate and an award to commemorate their completion of the program.

Changing through the program

York, Dimitry and JC all began in August 2023. Embry said a lot of people in mental health court first start on probation then violate their probation, but mental health court is an option for people who qualify to avoid prison.

Dimitry was scared of going to prison, but started taking classes at State Hospital North at Orofino and began to see progress. She was even speaking up in class, something she didn’t even do in school. Dimitry wasn’t sure if there would be a spot for her on mental health court, but wanted to keep her progress going.

“I was proud of myself because there was a way,” Dimitry said. “I was becoming me again.”

Embry had JC going to meetings two weeks before she signed up. It wasn’t until her counselor commended her for her extra work when she realized she hadn’t been an official program member.

Mental health court consists of five phases; at the end of the fourth phase, the participants have completed all their groups and are maintaining their treatment and progress. The program can last 15-18 months depending on how the person does. Even for graduates resources and treatment options are still available, including group and alumni meetings. Evans said the phases of the program help people to be able to live on their own at the end of the program, but still have resources if they need help.

Mental health court helped Dimitry have self-respect and deal with past trauma. For JC, it helped her have a voice by giving her a safe space to express her thoughts and feelings.

“(Mental health court is) a good place for someone to start when they’re new to recovery because you don’t know who you are,” JC said. “You feel bad about yourself, you feel bad about what you’ve done to your family and friends or innocent bystanders. Riverside Recovery and mental health court helps you accept who you are and help you move on.”

A caring team

Evans has been part of mental health court since 2019 when she took over for Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch when she was still a magistrate judge. She gets to see people every week and watch them progress in the program. She sees how they develop life skills, deal with their mental health and become sober. Some of the people in mental health court are young so Evans has seen people grow into successful adults.

“That’s why we do it,” Evans said. “We get to see people succeed that otherwise wouldn’t, they would have been swallowed up in the criminal justice system.”

The mental health court team helps provide resources, like financial counseling, and support, such as housing or parenting classes. The participants tell Evans how their week has gone, the challenges and the successes and how they have dealt with the struggles using the skills they have learned. The team can also make referrals to connect people with what they need, which makes the program tailored to each person.

In a regular court setting, Evans is mostly talking to a defendant’s attorney about what’s going on in their case; in mental health court, she’s talking with the participant about what’s going on with them.

“In fact, half the time when I’m talking with individuals, I forget why they’re there in front of me,” Evans said. “I forget what their underlying case is, because it’s just the person that’s in front of me.”

JC was surprised with how she and others in the program were treated and it helped build relationships with judges, probation officers and law enforcement. When one of the probation officers became emotional at a recent graduation, she realized how much he cared.

“I was like, ‘Holy cow, he really does care about us,’” JC said. “I knew he cared about us, but I didn’t know how much he cared about us until I saw that.”

Evans also sees a change in people’s motivations throughout the program. She said that when people first come in, their focus is often on their criminal case and getting charges reduced or off probation earlier. Part of the program is getting them to focus on the internal rewards, like changing their behavior, getting sober and focusing on self-change.

Weekly work and progress

Those in the program are in treatment for nine hours a week for drug testing, meetings and court proceedings. Each day has a specific focus and participants have group work, group discussions, worksheets, exercises and curriculum material that deals with certain issues, like symptom management or codependent relationships. In addition, the participants also see a recovery coach and counselors through Riverside Recovery.